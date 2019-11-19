https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Maine-s-long-streak-of-low-unemployment-spans-14846153.php
Maine’s long streak of low unemployment spans another month
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s unemployment rate is approaching four years of remaining at very low levels.
The Maine Department of Labor says the unemployment rate for October was 2.8%. That was down a tick from 2.9% in August and September.
The state’s unemployment rate was 3.5% a year ago and has been below 4% for 46 consecutive months.
Unemployment is low around the country and especially low in New England. The nationwide ride was 3.6% in October, and New England’s rate was 3%. Every state in New England was either the same as the nationwide rate or below it.
The lowest rate in the region was in Vermont, where unemployment was only 2.2%.
