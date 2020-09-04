Maine elevates risk to some schools as jail outbreak grows

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus at a Maine jail that is linked to another outbreak at a wedding poses enough of a risk that schools in the southern part of the state should take more precautions, state education officials said.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that York County schools have been designated as facing higher risk than the rest of the state. York, Maine’s southernmost county, is home to an outbreak of more than 80 cases at an Alfred jail, as well as other outbreaks.

The jail cases overlap with a larger outbreak centered on a wedding reception in Millinocket, in the northern part of the state, that has sickened more than 140 people and killed three in total. State officials have said a jail employee attended the August reception.

Maine uses a color-coded system to describe the virus risk faced by school district in the state. Every county had been designated green, the lowest risk, but the Mills administration moved York County to yellow, which means elevated risk, on Friday.

"This change in classification is made out of an abundance of caution and for the consideration of school administrative units in York County in their decisions to deliver instruction," the Maine Department of Education said in a statement.

The administration of Mills, a Democrat, said Friday the state has recategorized York in part because its positivity rate of 1.8% is three times the state average.

All schools in York County already plan to start the school years under hybrid learning models, the Maine Department of Education said. The new yellow risk designation also advises the districts to take additional precautions, the education department said.

All other counties in Maine are under the green designation.

In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:

___

ORGANIC FESTIVAL

Maine's annual celebration of organic farming and rural living will still take place this year, but it will be an online event.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association said the Common Ground Country Fair is slated to take place online from Sept. 25 to 27. The event typically draws thousands of people to Unity.

The Common Ground fair usually involves events about everything from how to safely wield a scythe to how to raise your own sheep. MOFGA said Thursday this year's event will still be able to provide “three full days of content related to gardening, farming and sustainable living," despite its remote nature.

“While we can't gather together in person this year, many aspects of the Fair will be available online, including iconic and educational content that folks look forward to every year,” said April Boucher, MOFGA's fair director.

MOFGA said the event's popular sheep dog demonstrations will still take place every day.

___

NEW CASES

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state increased by 15. The agency also reported an additional death.

The number of people who have tested positive in Maine stands at 4,632 while the number of COVID-19 patients who have died in Maine is 134, the Maine CDC reported.

The COVID-19 illness results in mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.

___

LABOR DAY

Public health authorities around the country are encouraging residents to exercise caution during the Labor Day weekend, which is typically a big weekend for recreation, cookouts and outdoor activities. One of those officials in Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah.

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities in terms of the spread of the virus, but it's still important to take precautions, Shah said. He added that many holiday activities have indoor and outdoor components.

“COVID-19 loves holidays,” he said.