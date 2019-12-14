Maine deer hunt ends for the year on Saturday

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last day of the year for Maine's annual deer hunt has arrived.

The bulk of the deer hunt has been over for weeks, but seasons for archers and hunters who use muzzleloaders are still active until Saturday. Both seasons are only open in certain parts of the state. Hunters are advised to check with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife rules before hunting.

Maine issued fewer hunting permits this year because of the high number of deer that were were harvested last year. The deer herd in the state remains large. State regulators use the hunt as a way to prevent the population from becoming unmanageable.