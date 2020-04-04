Magnitude-4.9 quake rattles Southern California

ANZA, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 rattled much of inland Southern California on Friday evening but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake struck just after 6:53 p.m. and was centered near Anza in a remote desert area of Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles and not far from Palm Springs. However, it was felt as much as 100 miles from the epicenter, according to a U.S. Geological Survey website.

It was followed by several aftershocks. Several were larger than magnitude-3.0 and included a magnitude-3.7 temblor.

“It's a common place to have it, not a surprise,"" said seismologist Lucy Jones, head of the Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society and a visiting research associate at the California Institute of Technology.

“It's one of the most (seismically) active places in Southern California," Jones told KNBC-TV. “You've had multiple magnitude 4s and even some 5s coming through there over the last 20 years."

One Anza resident told KNBC-TV that the quake was nosiy but caused no damage.

“There was a jolt and a rumbling, almost like a train coming through," she said. “It was very loud. All of my animals scattered."