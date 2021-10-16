Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charge JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 6:53 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — A top fugitive close to Venezuela's socialist government has been put on a flight from Cape Verde to the United States to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official confirmed Saturday.
President Nicolás Maduro has blasted the U.S. for “kidnapping” Colombian businessman Alex Saab, and hours later Venezuelan security forces picked up six American oil executives who have been under home arrest in another politically charged case.