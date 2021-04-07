Madrid riot police keep protesters away from far-right rally April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 3:32 p.m.
1 of5 Spanish police use batons to keep protesters away from supporters of the far-right Vox party during a party rally in Madrid's Vallecas neigborhood, a traditional left-wing bastion, Spain, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Scuffles started when the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, approached a crowd which had gathered to protest the party rally. Riot peace charged the bunches of protesters to keep them away from Abascal and other members of his party campaigning for upcoming regional elections in the area including Spain's capital. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Protesters throw stones at far-right Vox supporters during a party rally in Madrid's Vallecas neigborhood, a traditional left-wing bastion, Spain, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Scuffles started when the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, approached a crowd which had gathered to protest the party rally. Riot peace charged the bunches of protesters to keep them away from Abascal and other members of his party campaigning for upcoming regional elections in the area including Spain's capital. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A protester is detained by Spanish police as they try to keep them away from supporters of the far-right Vox party during a party rally in Madrid's Vallecas neigborhood, a traditional left-wing bastion, Spain, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Scuffles started when the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, approached a crowd which had gathered to protest the party rally. Riot peace charged the bunches of protesters to keep them away from Abascal and other members of his party campaigning for upcoming regional elections in the area including Spain's capital. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police used batons on Wednesday to prevent protesters from clashing with supporters of the far-right Vox party, which chose to hold a campaign rally in a traditional left-wing Madrid district.
Scuffles started when the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, approached a crowd gathered to protest the party rally in the working-class Vallecas neighborhood.