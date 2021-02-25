Madigan's replacement chosen -- for 2nd time in 4 days JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Reporter Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 4:31 p.m.
1 of14 Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 For the second time in less than a week, Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks with reporters after a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar speaks with reporters after she is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 For the second time in less than a week, Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan attends committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The committee appointed Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar gets emotional as she speaks with reporters after she is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar speaks with reporters after she is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia /AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A successor to state Rep. Michael Madigan was chosen Thursday for the second time in four days.
A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan, the former House speaker who resigned his 22nd District Illinois House seat last week after half-a-century, chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.