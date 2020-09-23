Macon court clerk accused of stealing taxpayer money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The court clerk of a small eastern Mississippi town stole thousands of dollars in fines and fees paid to the court by taxpayers, the state auditor’s office announced Wednesday.

Macon clerk Yolanda Atkins has been arrested on embezzlement charges, State Auditor Shad White said. It was not immediately clear whether Atkins has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

One of Atkins’s job duties as a municipal court clerk was to collect and deposit fines paid to the court, White said. Officials allege she embezzled more than $2,000 from January 2018 to July 2019.

A certified public accountant firm noticed accounting discrepancies during a routine annual audit and alerted investigators about Atkins' behavior, White said.

If convicted, Atkins faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Additionally, Atkins would be responsible for almost $4,500 — the $2,000 she is accused of stealing, as well as investigative costs, White said. District Attorney Scott Colom’s office will prosecute the case.

Atkins is being housed at the Noxubee County Jail. She is scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday.