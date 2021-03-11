Macomb prosecutor to review virus deaths in nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor for Michigan's third-largest county said Thursday he will investigate nursing home-related coronavirus deaths, saying there are questions about whether the transfer of recovering patients into facilities led residents and staff to be infected.
Macomb County's Peter Lucido, a Republican who has criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic-related nursing home policies, urged families with concerns about a relative's “transfer, incident or death” to submit a form to local law enforcement. He also asked the county medical examiner to establish a team to review the deaths of elderly and vulnerable adults, as allowed under law.