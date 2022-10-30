Skip to main content
News

Luego de computarse el 50,9% de los votos en los comicios de Brasil, Bolsonaro lleva 50,3% y Lula 49,7%

RÍO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Luego de computarse el 50,9% de los votos en los comicios de Brasil, Bolsonaro lleva 50,3% y Lula 49,7%.

Written By