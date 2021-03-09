Louisiana widens vaccine access for preexisting conditions MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 1:27 p.m.
1 of5 Drummer Kyle Sharamitaro hugs his wife, Katherine, moments after they both received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. After getting his shot, Kyle joined the Soul Brass Band who were playing near the entrance (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Drummer Kyle Sharamitaro looks away as Registered Nurse Allison Guste administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in New Orleans. Sharamitaro later joined the Soul Brass Band who were playing near the entrance to the center. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Medical Assistant Keona Shepard holds up the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer it at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the mass coronavirus vaccination on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in New Orleans. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — On the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Louisiana is widening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 years and older who has among two dozen high-risk medical conditions, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The broader vaccine eligibility sweeps hundreds of thousands of additional people onto the access list — starting immediately.
