Louisiana's last video rental store may be in West Monroe

This Feb. 17, 2020 photo shows Steve Chambliss at his family's National Video Superstore in West Monroe, La. Though consumer spending on home entertainment rose to a record $25.2 billion in 2019, video rental stores accounted for a minuscule $250 million of that amount, according to the Digital Entertainment Group. But somehow Chambliss has maintained a viable, if not booming, business. (Greg Hilburn/The News-Star via AP)

MONROE, La. (AP) — When Steve Chambliss and his family opened their National Video Superstore in West Monroe 20 years ago it took six employees running registers simultaneously to keep up with the traffic.

The 6,000-square-foot store had a flashing theater-like marquee, movie-themed carpet, a 5-foot tall Gumball Wizard Spiral machine and wall-to-wall titles, still mostly VHS tapes at the time. (Remember the rewind fees for slacker customers who returned their movies unwound?)

"It was booming," Chambliss said. “It was still the heyday of the video rental store.”

Those were the days when there were more than 27,000 video rental stores in America with Blockbuster alone operating 9,000 of them.

But today the stand-alone video store is as rare as a phone booth.

Consumers have shifted to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon or video-on-demand rental options from their cable companies without ever leaving their couches.

There's only one Blockbuster store remaining. It's in Bend, Oregon.

"The glory days are gone," said Chambliss, wearing a "Fast and Furious" T-shirt.

One customer wandered into Chambliss' store this week and acted as if she'd stumbled through a time portal. "I didn't know places like this still existed," she said.

In fact, the West Monroe National Video store may be the last stand-alone video rental store in Louisiana, a dinosaur battling extinction.

"I think we're the last one, but I can't be completely sure," Chambliss said. "My buddy says I should charge a museum fee."

Though consumer spending on home entertainment rose to a record $25.2 billion in 2019, video rental stores accounted for a minuscule $250 million of that amount, according to the Digital Entertainment Group.

But somehow Chambliss has maintained a viable, if not booming, business.

"We still do enough to stay open and hire college kids to work at night," he said, pulling out a handful of new customers sign-up sheets acquired this week. "And we're still pretty busy on Friday and Saturday nights."

Chambliss has supplemented the store's video rental business by offering services like transferring old home movies to DVDs and adding a line of games to attract younger customers.

But the bulk of the store's profits come from a core of loyal, long-term customers like Les Dykes of West Monroe, a customer since 1989 before the Chambliss family acquired National Video Superstore, and Ervin Clark of Monroe.

"I'm shocked they're still here, but I'm glad," Dykes said.

"I still love coming into the store and browsing and looking at the walls full of movies," Clark said. "It's really one of my enjoyments."

And there is something exciting about the experience of walking into National Video and being able to browse among 35,000 titles, searching the "New Releases" wall to see what's coming out this week or the "Classics" shelves featuring past masterpieces.

There are shelves stocked with movie box candy classics like Goobers and Mike and Ike and a movie style popcorn box display with a sleeves of microwaveable popcorn attached inside each carton.

Little 4-year-old Juan Perez was just as excited to watch a giant red gumball roll out of the machine twice as tall as him as the children were who came to the store when it was new 20 years ago.

It's all just enough to keep the red carpet rolled out at National Video Superstore in West Monroe.

"You never know what's going to happen, but we're doing fine right now," Chambliss said.