Edwards keeps same COVID-19 rules, urges work from home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With an unrelenting coronavirus spike bearing down on Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards called on the state's employers Tuesday to keep as many workers as possible in their homes, but he didn't tighten restrictions on businesses any further.
The Democratic governor said he's renewed the same coronavirus rules that he's had in place since late November, which were slated to expire Wednesday. Those rules include a statewide mask mandate, limits on crowd sizes, provisions keeping bars limited to outdoor and takeout service and restrictions on the number of customers allowed in nonessential businesses such as restaurants, gyms and salons.