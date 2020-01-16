Louisiana coroner identifies 61-year-old house fire victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner has identified a 61-year-old man who was found dead inside a burning home that authorities determined didn't have working smoke detectors.

The victim was identified on Thursday morning as Dave C. Jackson Sr., the Caddo Coroner's Office told news outlets. A cause of death wasn't immediately listed.

Eight fire units and 24 firefighters responded to “heavy fire conditions" at the Shreveport home on Wednesday night, news outlets reported. When crews arrived, the roof of the one-story home was collapsing, and neighbors on scene said they believed the homeowner was still inside, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the home and found Jackson in the back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.