Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic secretary of state said Thursday he’s not worried about a Republican opponent outraising him more than 6-to-1, saying he’s not soliciting donations because he doesn’t believe in “big-money spending.”

Wisconsin's secretary of state has been a sleepy position for decades, devoid of nearly any official responsibilities, but Republicans running this year want to give it election duties currently held by a bipartisan commission. Doug La Follette, the 82-year-old Democratic incumbent since 1983, opposes giving the office oversight of elections.