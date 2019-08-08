Lottery looking for vendors, retailers for sports betting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery is looking for proposals from potential online vendors and retailers to offer sports betting after it became legal last month.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law that legalizes betting on professional sports and most Division I college sports, excluding games involving New Hampshire schools.

Mobile betting and retail gambling at 10 locations will be allowed, though it will take some time to set up. The wagering is expected to produce an estimated $7.5 million for education in fiscal year 2021 and $13.5 million two years later.

Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. The lottery expects to approve final contracts by the end of November and aims to launch sports betting by early 2020.

"The New Hampshire Lottery looks forward to working with vendors to develop a secure sports betting system that engages our players and drives revenue in support of education in New Hampshire," lottery executive director, Charlie McIntyre, said in a statement.

The law creates a Division of Sports Wagering within the lottery to oversee sports betting. Players must be 18 or older to make wagers.

Voters in New Hampshire communities will have a chance to weigh in on permitting the operation of betting locations. The lottery is working to provide information on sports betting to cities with November elections.