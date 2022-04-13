Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps WILSON RING and MARK GILLISPIE, Associated Press April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 10:19 a.m.
VICTORY, Vt. (AP) — For the 70-or-so people who live in the remote Vermont community of Victory, Town Clerk Tracey Martel says she's regularly frustrated watching a spinning circle on her computer while she tries to complete even the most basic municipal chores online.
“Fast internet would be really good,” said Martel, whose community was one of the last in Vermont to receive electricity almost 60 years ago. The DSL service she has now works for basic internet, but it can be spotty and it doesn't allow users to access all the benefits of the interconnected world.
WILSON RING and MARK GILLISPIE