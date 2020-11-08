Loss of afternoon sun a challenge for many amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Annie Bradbury has never been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder, but she definitely feels a difference when daylight saving time ends.

“When it’s dark when you go to work,” she said, “and when you get off work.”

That one less hour of sunlight later in her day saps her energy, leaving her feeling drained and with little motivation after work.

Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. last Sunday.

Bradbury, of Omaha, is especially worried about this fall with the presence of the coronavirus. She won’t have any more socially distant gatherings with friends on the patio or in the backyard.

She’s right to be concerned, said Reo Newring, a clinical psychologist at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

When asked how difficult winter combined with COVID-19 will be for people with SAD — or those without — she was blunt: “Really hard.”

The Omaha World-Herald reports that now that the warm days of summer are over — and with them, most outdoor gatherings — Newring is predicting challenging times ahead.

“You can’t be with loved ones, you can’t interact,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of hopelessness, sadness and anger, and that’s going to be compounded without having fun.”

Before you start thinking about crawling under the covers and trying to hibernate until spring, know that you can take steps to deal with SAD and general feelings of depression in the coming months.

Find a new hobby or learn something new, Newring said.

“Try something you used to do or lost time for,” she said. “Watch favorite movies from when you were little. If you can get outside when it’s light, that’s a great thing to do. Switch your evening run to a morning run. Go for a walk at lunchtime.”

A glass of wine over a Zoom call with a friend can be a short-term solution.

Therapy light boxes, which mimic the sun’s rays, can also help.

Bradbury said she realized that she needed to make a plan to keep her life on an even keel.

She has started learning French on the Duolingo app. She has signed up for virtual yoga and cardio classes from Lotus House of Yoga and plans to try Peloton spin workouts as well.

She has added a second puppy to the family, and Ollie and Henry push her outside every day.

“They drive me crazy if I don’t take them for walks,” she said. “I think it motivates me, especially working from home. I walk at lunch to get out of the house. Having the dogs helps me be on a schedule, too.”

Some officials are also warning people against gathering for the holidays, and that adds another layer of depression about the winter ahead.

Newring recommends that people who can’t be with loved ones connect on the phone and through Zoom and Skype sessions in which you can hear and see each other.

Grandma can be making cookies at her house and the grandkids at theirs, and they can enjoy the same wonderful Christmas smells at both places.

If none of those things is working and you start feeling overwhelmed by feelings of sadness or depression, Newring said it’s time to call a professional.

Don’t procrastinate. Newring said she and others in her practice have been overwhelmed since May.

“And it’s getting worse. It didn’t really slow down over the summer,” she said. “Usually, people are really happy over the summer, but they haven’t been.”

It can take a week or two to get an appointment if you are a new patient. Newring said you can try some things as you wait.

“Connect with anyone that you have ever loved in your life,” she said. “That is the best thing that we have got right now. Comfort yourself. Remind yourself that this is all going to be over at some point.”