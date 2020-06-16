Los Angeles-area freeway to shut for 4 nights during repairs

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A major Los Angeles-area freeway will be completely closed for four nights this week as crews replace three bridges.

The California Department of Transportation says starting Tuesday a stretch of State Route 60 will be shut in both directions near Chino.

The nighttime closures are scheduled through Friday on the freeway about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) east of downtown LA.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.

The bridge constructions are part of ongoing freeway projects dubbed the “60 swarm" in Riverside County. State Route 60 was closed on 15 weekends last summer and fall.

The closures sparked comparisons to “Carmageddon,” a 2011 freeway bridge demolition that many feared would be a traffic nightmare. Carmageddon blocked vital Interstate 405 for 55 hours.