Los Angeles City Council suspends indicted councilman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to public corruption charges only hours after his colleagues suspended him and the city controller cut off his pay.
Ridley-Thomas, 66, entered pleas to bribery, fraud and conspiracy for allegedly trying to help his son obtain a University of Southern California tuition and teaching position by offering to help steer contracts to the debt-ridden School of Social Work. He could face decades in federal prison if convicted.