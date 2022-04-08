Looking to keep residents, Wilton town officials seek unified plan for the future

WILTON — Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Rick Tomasetti, along with Town Planner Michael Wrinn, want to devise an actionable plan to inspire one unified vision for the future of Wilton’s infrastructure and amenities.
The two came before the Board of Selectmen Wednesday in the hope of acquiring some funding to create a master plan for town amenities, as well as hint towards future planning sessions for the “gateway” area of South Wilton, near the border of Norwalk, as well as the Cannondale and Georgetown sections of town.