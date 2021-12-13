Longtime florist, Amazon worker, judge among tornado victims RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 3:53 p.m.
In this Oct. 12, 2019, photo provided by Angie Morton, Lisa Taylor poses with a flower arrangement taken at Rachel's Flowers in Memphis, Tenn. An emergency management official in Shelby County, Tenn., said Taylor was found dead Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tree uprooted in a violent storm fell through the roof of her Memphis home, landing on Taylor as she slept. Co-workers said she recently left her job as a florist of 14 years for a government job at the Memphis airport. (Angie Morton via AP)
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP
Rick Vincent, of Newaygo, Mich., reads a sign placed on a pile of building rubble as he stops work at the end of the day, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Vincent, a retired teacher, has come to Mayfield on his own to volunteer to help in the cleanup effort after tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP
Dr. Milton West, senior minister of First Christian Church, speaks with the damaged church building behind him during an outdoor service Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP
8 of8
A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently “started on her new adventure” as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois who was an outdoorsman and avid motorcycle rider. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense. A “typical” grandmother from Missouri.
These were among the dozens of people killed during Friday night’s tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South. There were dozens of confirmed deaths in Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, but those numbers were expected to rise. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday at least 64 had died in his state alone.