Longtime NCAI member, volunteer Juanita Daugomah Ahtone dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juanita Daugomah Ahtone, a longtime National Congress of American Indians member and volunteer, has died.

She was 91.

Indian Country Today reports that Ahtone, who was Kiowa, died at home Wednesday in Carnegie, Oklahoma.

Ahtone's father was a founding member of the National Congress of American Indians, the country's largest tribal advocacy organization. She was involved with the group for 46 years and held a range of positions, including chair of its elections and resolution committees.

Ahtone also worked for the Kiowa Tribe for many years and was a past secretary of its tribal council. The tribe said on Facebook that Ahtone was a "treasure" who was idealized for her support of students learning to speak the Kiowa language.

Ahtone was recognized for her service last year at the 23rd National Indian Women's Honoring Luncheon in Washington, D.C.

Information from: Indian Country Today, https://newsmaven.io/indiancountrytoday/