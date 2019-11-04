Lombard water park awarded top safety award

LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — The Lombard Park District has announced that its Paradise Bay Water Park has received top safety marks.

The "Gold International Aquatic Safety Award" was bestowed by Orlando, Florida-based Jeff Ellis & Associates , an aquatic safety and risk management consultant.

It was the district's first year in the company's risk management program. Auditors conduct multiple unannounced facility safety visits. They gather undercover video of lifeguards. They evaluate life-support and rescue skills and reaction to simulated emergencies.

Richard Carroll is senior vice president and COO of Ellis & Associates. He says the water park's staff sets the highest standard of safety. He says that visitors to the water park "are afforded the highest degree of swimmer protections currently available for the aquatic industry."

Lombard is 18 miles (29 kilometers) west of Chicago.