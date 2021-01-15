Lockerbie bomber family loses appeal to overturn conviction

LONDON (AP) — The family of a Libyan man convicted in the Lockerbie bombing has lost an appeal in a court in Scotland to have his conviction overturned posthumously.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for his involvement in the attack on Pan Am flight 103, which crashed in Scotland during a flight from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988. The bombing killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground.