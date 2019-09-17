Local classes offer mental health support

NAMI Southwest CT is offering mental health support classes. NAMI Southwest CT is offering mental health support classes. Photo: NAMI / Photo: NAMI / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Local classes offer mental health support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

People who are concerned about someone close to them who is living with a mental health condition can get help from a number of programs offered by NAMI Southwest CT, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). All of the programs hosted by NAMI Southwest CT are free.

The NAMI Basics course is for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents under the age of 17 with mental health challenges. This six-session program is designed to teach participants how best to support their children at home, at school, and when getting medical care. The course is taught by NAMI-trained volunteers who have lived experience. There are two classes starting in the fall.

The first begins Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for six consecutive Tuesday evenings. Registration is required by emailing Karen at namisouthwestct@gmail.com or calling 203-984-8329.

The second class begins Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. for six consecutive Tuesday mornings. To register, email Evan at epagano@me.com or call 203-273-7226.