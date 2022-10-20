Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain's economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office.
Truss, 47, was forced to quit after an ill-conceived economic stimulus plan she drew up caused economic and political chaos and wiped out her support in the Conservative Party.