Live updates: UN nuclear watchdog chief visits Ukraine The Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 4:54 a.m.
1 of14 In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, greets the Russian and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine were due to start Tuesday, raising flickering hopes of an end to a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. (Turkish Presidency via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, welcomes the Russian, right, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine were due to start Tuesday, raising flickering hopes of an end to a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. (Turkish Presidency via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Turkish security members stand guard at the Dolmabahçe Palace ahead of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a cease-fire as the Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed their talks in Istanbul. In a speech he delivered at the start of the talks on Tuesday, Erdogan said progress in the talks could pave the way for a meeting between the two countries' leaders. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday night, March 28, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - A church is seen damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. In a post Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Ukraine’s military said Russia has destroyed more than 60 religious buildings across the country in just over a month of war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostsyanets, some 400 km eastern of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A resident stands next to parts of a destroyed Russian tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross, reacts while she says goodbye to her son as her grandson looks on, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village at Mykolaiv district that have been attacked by the Russian army. She and her grandson go to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family (son, daughter in law and little grandson) will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Halyna Falko, 52, talks to reporters while looking at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BERLIN -- The U.N. nuclear watchdog says its director-general has arrived in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on delivering “urgent technical assistance” to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Rafael Mariano Grossi’s aim is to “to initiate prompt safety and security support” for Ukraine’s nuclear sites. That will include sending IAEA experts to “prioritized facilities” and sending “vital safety and security supplies” including monitoring and emergency equipment.
Written By
The Associated Press