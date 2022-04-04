Live updates | Japan condemns attacks on Ukraine civilians The Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 12:57 a.m.
1 of9 A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Lifeless bodies of men, some with their hands tied behind their backs lie on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 The hand of a corpse buried along with other bodies is seen in a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Konstyantyn, 70, smokes a cigarette amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A woman waits for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Monday, April 4, 2022. Kishida told reporters Monday that Japan strongly condemned attacks on civilians as a violation to international law, referring to reported attacks on civilians on the Ukrainian towns in the outskirts of Kyiv.(Kyodo News via AP) 101709+0900/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Monday that he strongly condemned the reported attacks on civilians in Ukrainian towns on the outskirts of Kyiv “as violation to international law.”
European leaders have already condemned the reported attacks, responding to images of bodies in the streets, including some with their hands tied behind their backs.
The Associated Press