Live updates: Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19 The Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 11:48 a.m.
1 of41 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference, Oct. 25, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland’s governor says he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment. Gov. Hogan tweeted Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, says he's been vaccinated and has had a booster. Hogan urged people to get vaccinated or get booster shots as soon as possible as the virus's omicron variant becomes dominant. Brian Witte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of41 A couple wears face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they walk through a Christmas market, in Nottingham, England, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Mike Egerton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of41
4 of41 An ambulance waits outside St Thomas' hospital in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of41 Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of41
7 of41 FILE - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a face mask on a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Tembisa, South Africa, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Ramaphosa has returned to work following a week of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. AP Show More Show Less
8 of41 Pedestrians walk past a sign for St Thomas' Hospital COVID-19 vaccination center in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of41
10 of41 Pedestrians walk past a sign for St Thomas' Hospital COVID-19 vaccination center in London, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Britain has ramped up delivering booster shots to counter omicron. Some vaccination sites are operating 24 hours a day to deliver vaccine shots. But the British Medical Association is warning that almost 50,000 health care workers could be sick with COVID-19 by Christmas. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
11 of41 A child wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as he poses next to a giant Christmas tree decoration at a Johannesburg Mall, in Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of41
13 of41 Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Christmas market at Tuilerie garden in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of41 Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 15 of41
16 of41 People warm themselves by a fire, which promises to burn until COVID-19 measures are finished, in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Sign on bike reads 'Corona vaccine equals poison'. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
17 of41 A delivery driver unloads suits for a luxury goods store in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 18 of41
19 of41 A man looks at a Christmas stall in Bristol, England, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Earlier this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues following surging COVID-19 cases. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Ben Birchall/AP Show More Show Less
20 of41 People walk by closed shops on a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 21 of41
22 of41 The city is reflected in a window as a woman walks by a holiday display in a closed shop on a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
23 of41 A woman sips a drink as she stands behind a shuttered door at the Amsterdam flower market in the center of Amsterdam, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 24 of41
25 of41 Police drive their patrol car down a normally bustling shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
26 of41 People wait for a tram on an almost empty shopping street in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 27 of41
28 of41 A man walks under a closed shutter of the Amsterdam flower market in the center of Amsterdam, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
29 of41 A man sits in the window of an empty shop in the center of Amsterdam, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 30 of41
31 of41 A medical worker administers a dose of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to a homeless man in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Russian charity Nochlezhka administered vaccination against coronavirus to homeless people at its center. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
32 of41 People walk past a billboard inviting citizens to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Nottingham, England, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Mike Egerton/AP Show More Show Less 33 of41
34 of41 An intubated COVID-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
35 of41 An intubated COVID-19 patient gets treatment at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 36 of41
37 of41 ICU nurse Stefan talks to the Associated Press in front of an isolation room with an intubated COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
38 of41 A stethoscopeat hangs in front of a monitor at the intensive care unit at the Westerstede Clinical Center, a military-civilian hospital in Westerstede, northwest Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 39 of41
40 of41 Commuters, some wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, sit in an underground tube during rush hour in central London, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less
41 of41
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s governor announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he received a positive rapid test Monday morning as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he has been vaccinated and has had a booster shot. Over the summer, members of Hogan’s staff tested positive, but Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford tested negative.
Written By
The Associated Press