Little justice for child sex abuse victims in Indian Country Aug. 16, 2021
Amber Kanazbah Crotty, a delegate to the Navajo Nation Council, speaks with a youth volunteer in a community garden at the local chapter house in Sheep Springs, N.M., on July 7, 2021. Crotty is trying to expand family advocacy centers in the Navajo Nation to better serve survivors of sexual assault and child sexual abuse.
Youth play at a skatepark in Pine Ridge on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota on July 22, 2021. Several former U.S. attorneys believe that tribes should be given the resources and expanded sentencing power to prosecute major crimes like child sexual abuse.
Alice Watchman and brother Leonard Watchman pose for a picture at her farm near Sawmill, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation on July 8, 2021. Alice Watchman's nephew, convicted child rapist and registered sex offender Ozzy Watchman Sr., took his 15-year-old daughter from the Watchman farm and went missing for nearly two weeks.
5 of5
The convicted child rapist emerged from the tree line without warning, walked quickly past the elders who feared him and entered the Navajo home, where his 15-year-old daughter was feeding her pet rabbits.
A short while later, the 6-foot-3-inch man known for being violent emerged with the girl, promising to return in half an hour. But that was a lie. Ozzy Watchman Sr. was kidnapping his daughter for the second time in six months.
