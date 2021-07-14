Lithuania struggles with migrant flood opened by Belarus LIUDAS DAPKUS and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV, Associated Press July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 2:55 a.m.
VEREBIEJAI, Lithuania (AP) — Mustafa Hussein Hamad kicked a dirty ball between two old tires in the schoolyard where he spends most of his time. He and dozens of other migrants are fenced in at an old school after walking at night through the thick woods into Lithuania from neighboring Belarus.
“I paid 1,400 bucks after a friend pointed out this new way to Europe," said the 20-year-old from Baghdad as he waited at the shabby two-story school housing 160 people. Recounting his journey from Iraq for a better life in the European Union, he added: "They said it is a nice shortcut by plane to Minsk.”
