Lisbon mayor criticized for sharing Russian dissidents' data

MADRID (AP) — Lisbon's mayor has come under fire after admitting that municipal employees shared with Russian officials personal details of at least three Lisbon-based dissidents who organized protests in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The municipal government obtained the personal data when the Russian activists applied to hold a rally in the Portuguese capital against Navalny’s arrest in January, one of the three, Ksenia Ashrafullina, told The Associated Press Friday.