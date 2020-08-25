Lincoln Public Schools report 2 more coronavirus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the district's total to 10 since the beginning of the school year.

The new cases were confirmed at Lux and Moore middle schools, which notified parents in a message, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. School officials said they're working to trace where the cases originated and others who may have been exposed.

School officials wouldn't say whether the positive cases were students, staff or visitors. Anyone deemed to be a high-risk contact will be contacted and told to self-quarantine. High-risk contact occurs when people are less than 6 feet apart for more than 15 minutes without masks.

Lincoln schools plan to update their public dashboard each Wednesday with the total number of positive cases in the district. Last week, 35 staff members were self-quarantining.

Nebraska reported 32,047 confirmed coronavirus cases and 383 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state's online tracking portal. Nearly 341,000 people have been tested so far.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

The tracking portal says 36% of hospital beds and 82% of its ventilators are available for patients if needed.