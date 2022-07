Ocean Beach, N.Y. (AP) — A lifeguard in the Fire Island community of Ocean Beach is the latest person to be bitten in recent days by a shark in New York's Long Island waters.

Ocean Beach Mayor James Mallott tells Newsday the lifeguard was performing training about 150 to 200 yards offshore on Thursday morning and he felt something bite him near his left foot. The lifeguard then swam to shore, where he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, treated and released.