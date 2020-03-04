‘Life on the Rock’ host speaking in Weston

WESTON — Author Jeff Cavins will give two talks as part of the Lenten mission program at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston.

A biblical scholar, Cavins is the founding host of the television show “Life on the Rock” on EWTN and the Morning Air radio program on Relevant Radio. He created the popular Great Adventure Bible Study program where he unlocks how to read the Bible in a way that is understandable and relevant in today’s world.

Cavins’ first talk is Friday, March 20, from 7 to 8 p.m., where he will discuss his conversion story, “A rebel returns to his faith,” followed by a book signing.

On Saturday March 21, Cavins will conduct a seminar, “The Activated Disciple: Taking your faith to the next level,” from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seminar includes lunch.

There are costs for both talks and registration is required by March 13. For more information, visit osvonlinegiving.com/1439/DirectDonate/73694/. To register by mail, contact WomensGuildSFA@gmail.com or call Peggy Shaeffer at 203-226-9387.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is at 35 Norfield Road in Weston.