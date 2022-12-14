Libya opens probe into Lockerbie suspect's extradition to US

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya's chief prosecutor on Wednesday said that he had opened an investigation into the extradition of a Libyan national accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, to the United States.
U.S. authorities announced they had arrested former intelligence officer Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi on Sunday. The following day he appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C. and was charged with an act of international terrorism.