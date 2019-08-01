Library Lines

Creative sketching demo

Wilton High School alumni Emma Keating will give a Cartoon Drawing Demonstration Monday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. Children going into grades 3 through 6 are encouraged to pay Emma a visit and watch her create spacemen, pirates, fairies, mermaids and more right before their eyes. Everyone who attends will leave with a quick sketch made on the spot.

Emma is going into her junior year at Purchase College where she is studying film. She creates her own animated movies by drawing thousands of individual pictures. These frames add up to make a full story. Her animated short, Saving Me, has won several awards including: Scholastic Gold Key, Juan Castillo Best Film in Connecticut, and The New Canaan New Age Film Festival Best in Animation.

This is a drop-in program; no registration is required.

Game on for teens

It’s time for some virtual reality fun for teens who want to learn how to design and develop their own 3D games. Design a Virtual Reality Labyrinth Game (for Teens & Tweens) will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.

In this three-day workshop, kids entering grades 7 through 12 will learn how to code, design and develop their own 3D Games and VR experiences using Unreal Engine with instructor Alex Gonzalez. Students will learn how to code and write logic, how to program their own functional AI, how to optimize projects for VR, and more.

To register, call 203-762-6342; a $10 fee is required to hold the student’s place. The student must be able to commit to all three days. The library thanks the Amadeo Family for underwriting the remainder of the workshop costs.

Play with food

Teens entering grades 6 through 10 have a tasty treat in store with Cake Creations for Teens, Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The kids will work in teams to build a structure of their choice (house, car, boat, statue) using pound cake and some other key elements. Final creations will be judged on color, creativity, stability and more.

Kids are encouraged to sign up with friends or meet new ones in the process. Space is limited and registration is required.

The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is online or by calling Teen Services.

Short time for short stories

The last session for the New Yorker Shorts — 6 Weeks of New Yorker Short Stories is Wednesday, Aug. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses the final selection in this series. The current issue of The New Yorker is available in the Reading Room for in-library use or people can download it through RBDigital.

Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; beverages will be provided. Advance registration is suggested.

Susan Boyar returns this fall with the Wilton Library Readers book group. Title selections and dates will be posted on the library’s website this month under “Books,” then Book Programs in the drop-down menu, then select Wilton Library Readers.

Creepy, crawly things

Kids in grades K and up will experience a hands-on interactive program about insects in the Wonderful Wednesdays program called “Insectology” on Aug. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m.

The performers from Dinosaurs Rock will be bringing a preserved collection of creepy-crawlies. Kids will learn facts about creatures that are seen every day or have never been seen before.

Registration is required.

Chill time for teens

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the library presents Mindfulness and Henna for Teens, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. With practice, mindfulness helps with clarity and focus in life, while allowing kids to experience more peace, calm and acceptance towards oneself, others and life in general. Students entering grades 7 through 12 can join this introductory session. Afterwards, kids can stay and learn about the ancient art of henna and get their own Mendhi tattoo.

Registration is required. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Abracadabra for teens

Teens entering grades 6 through 10 can meet a magician up close and learn some of his tricks of the trade in Learn the Secrets of Magic for Teens Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Magic Genie will be asking for help in making the magic happen. Teens will then be given a few tricks to take home where they can practice and perfect their magical skills.

Space is limited and registration is required. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.