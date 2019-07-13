Wilton Library Lines: coding, rockets, music

Billy and the Showmen will perform Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. Billy and the Showmen will perform Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: coding, rockets, music 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Code girls

Girls in grades 6 through 8 are invited to attend Coding Camp for Girls, a four-day workshop on Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18, from 10 to noon. The workshop is designed to empower young women interested in computer science.

Students will hear about female pioneers in technology and learn fundamental coding skills like variables, loops and functions using Scratch. Once these basic building blocks are understood, the kids will be able to conquer any programming language. The girls will gain CS knowledge and expand their ideas of what a computer scientist looks like.

Sarah, a previous Girls Who Code instructor and computer science major, is running this program. Participants must be able to commit to all four days. Registration is required. Only a few spots remain, so girls are encouraged to sign up now.

The program is sponsored by the Amadeo Family Fund.

Chalk it up to fun

The Crafty Monday Mornings session this week on July 15 is Chalk Walk in the Courtyard, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kids entering grades 1 and up are invited to bring their imaginations and creativity to decorate two squares in the library’s courtyard using colored chalk (provided by the library).

There is no registration; kids can just drop in and color away.

More fun is planned this week in story times, movies, and Wonderful Wednesdays with Chris and Peter Amusements and their Kid’s Comedy Magic Show on July 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. The magic show is for kids ages 3 to 10 and registration is required.

Please see the library’s website for all children’s activities this week and throughout the summer.

Blood is needed

The American Red Cross is having its summer blood drive at the library on Monday, July 15, from 1 to 6:30 p.m.; the last appointment is at 6:15 p.m.

To donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Attendees should note that positive ID is required at the time of donation.

Would-be rocket scientists wanted

The library is offering a two-day workshop for teens interested in rockets. Rocketry for Teens & Tweens, is set for Tuesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Day One on Tuesday, kids will learn a bit about the science of rockets and they will build their own. Day Two is on Thursday and the kids will meet at Allen’s Meadows to launch them. The rain date is Thursday, July 25.

Ray DePaola, a member of CATO and the National Association of Rocketry, will be the instructor. The program is for students entering grades 6-12.

To register, call 203-762-6342. A $10 fee is required to hold the student’s place. The Amadeo Family Fund provides the funding for the remainder of the workshop costs.

Funk and R&B concert

Billy & The Showmen return to the library on Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a Summer Music & More concert, in the Brubeck Room and adjacent courtyard rain or shine. This group will be performing high-energy, horns-blaring, heart-pumping classic 60s and 70s R&B, Funk and Motown for its third year.

The concerts are made possible by the sponsorship of the Village Market. Food and refreshments are free, along with the concert. Michael Crystal generously donates the wine. There is no charge or registration. The final concert is on July 25 with Steve Kazlauskas performing his Echoes of Sinatra program.

Please note: The Barons are performing tonight, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in a Summer Music & More concert. Free admission, refreshments and wine; no registration. To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.