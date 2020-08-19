Leung of Wilton joins Shelton financial investment firm

Andrew Leung of Wilton has joined wealth management firm Procyon Partners as vice president.

With more than 20 years of experience serving institutional clients for UBS Investment Bank, Leung brings extensive knowledge of global markets to his work as a personal financial adviser. He also utilizes his experience advising hedge funds and mutual funds, as well as in institutional sales and trading, to help clients establish and achieve their financial goals.

With experience as an independent business owner and operator, Leung can assist clients facing the challenges of franchising and small business ownership.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Andy to the Procyon family,” said Procyon Partners CEO Phil Fiore. “His financial markets expertise, his strength in client service, and his first-hand experience with small business and franchising are value-adds for our clients and our firm.”

Leung also served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps (stationed in Italy and Japan) and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where he earned a B.S. in economics and played Division 1 lacrosse. He earned his MBA in finance from the University of Connecticut and volunteers for Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that mobilizes veterans to assist with disaster relief.

Based in Shelton, Conn., and New York City, Procyon Partners is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with a dual focus on retirement plan/participants and private clients. Information: procyonpartners.net.