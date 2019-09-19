Letters of endorsement for Wilton candidates

Board of Selectmen

Josh Cole has proven during his first BOS term what an intelligent, effective and dedicated professional and leader he is. Josh has been a vital part of safeguarding our town with his unwavering support and actions related to blocking forced consolidation of our schools, opposing tolls, saving money with resource consolidation and efficiencies, driving budget control and favoring environmental stewardship. Josh has my vote in November, and I encourage you to do the same!

Anna Marie Bilella

This November, I will vote for Joshua Cole for Board of Selectmen. As a current member of the board, Josh has proven to be an invaluable asset to Wilton. Josh is also a practicing attorney specializing in commercial real estate and finance. Hence, he brings relevant legal expertise to the Board. More importantly, Josh is level headed and has consistently demonstrated the ability to work under pressure. I believe these qualities are the reasons he is instrumental in bringing various parties to find common ground to solve complex problems. Join me to elect Joshua Cole for the Board of Selectmen.

Jennie Wong

Board of Education

I support Savet Constantine and Ruth DeLuca for Board of Education because I trust them. Savet’s extensive work as president with the Middlebrook PTA and the Wilton High School PTSA and her professional experience in education give her a keen sense of what our schools need.

Ruth’s education in social policy and economics, her work on the Miller-Driscoll PTA and that fact that she has three children in our schools give her the balanced perspective that we need. She’ll help us invest in our schools — smartly.

Valerie Rosenson