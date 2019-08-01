Letter: Love your neighbor as yourself

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image / Photo: Stock Image / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Love your neighbor as yourself 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

As members of Wilton’s Clergy Association, we feel compelled to speak out against the inhumane treatment that immigrant and refugee families are facing in our country. Our traditions speak with clear and strong voices as they teach that we are meant to welcome the stranger and care for the vulnerable.

Our faiths demand that we condemn the cruel practices that are irreparably harming adults and children who are seeking asylum and new futures in the United States of America. In our eyes, the treatment of immigrants and refugees who are entering our country is not a political issue; it is a moral issue. Therefore, what is happening at our borders and all around our country right now is not a political failing; it is a moral failing.

In order to amplify our message, in the month of August, each of us will preach or teach about this subject. Copies of our remarks and materials will then be shared with our colleagues and their congregations.

We will be speaking in various settings, in multiple languages, and with one clear voice as we call for all people to abandon hatred and prejudice and instead to work to remedy the inhumane, immoral, and unjust treatment of human beings who are seeking safety and possibility.

Additionally, we hope that those who are moved to do so will consider donating to one or more of the following organizations who are working to improve the lives of immigrants and refugees.

IRIS: Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services

RAICES: The Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services

HIAS act.hias.org/page/6048/donate/1

Catholic Charities: Immigration Services, 238 Jewett Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606, Aled Arevalo, Director, 203-416-1306.

The Wilton Clergy Association

Wilton, July 24