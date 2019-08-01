Letter: Beautiful flowers

To the Editors:

I hope we all have noticed the beautiful flower baskets hanging on all the village lampposts.

They brighten our day and delight the viewer as we go about our daily errands.

Thanks are due to the efforts of Suzanne Knutson and Kelly Lash and their committee as well as to many generous donors.

Ann McDonald

Wilton, July 23