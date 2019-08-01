Letter: Beautiful flowers
The flower baskets hanging from the lampposts in Wilton Center were placed there by the Wilton Garden Club and are cared for by town employees.
Photo: Jeannette Ross/Hearst Connecticu
To the Editors:
I hope we all have noticed the beautiful flower baskets hanging on all the village lampposts.
They brighten our day and delight the viewer as we go about our daily errands.
Thanks are due to the efforts of Suzanne Knutson and Kelly Lash and their committee as well as to many generous donors.
Ann McDonald
Wilton, July 23