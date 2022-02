3 1 of 3 Morgan Lee Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Cedar Attanasio Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators have bundled together initiatives aimed at reducing violent crime and improving policing with an emphasis on police hiring, training and the tracking of excessive force incidents, amid calls from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to crack down on urban crime and violence.

A Senate panel on criminal justice continued to refine the bulging crime package on Tuesday with time running out on a 30-day legislative session that ends Thursday at noon.