Legislature clears Noem's change to county permit decisions

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature cleared a proposal on Monday from Gov. Kristi Noem to streamline the decision-making process for county permits.

The Republican governor pitched the bill to lawmakers this year as a way to “set the rules of the game” for permit decisions and encourage economic growth in rural communities. The bill paves the way for feedlots and other projects like wind farms and makes it more difficult for people to contest permit decisions once they are made.

The House amended one line of the bill to stipulate that permit decisions have to be made by a majority of the county board, not just those who are present at a meeting. Lawmakers then passed the bill.

The House will negotiate with senators this week on whether the amendment will stay in the bill when it goes to Noem's desk.