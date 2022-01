JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Senate President Dave Schatz and former House Speaker Elijah Haahr are expected to be deposed later this month in a lawsuit alleging that a former House employee was fired for raising concerns about a lack of COVID-19 safety measures.

Tad Mayfield asked Schatz and Haahr in 2020 to impose a mask mandate for the entire Missouri Capitol, rather than just the administrative staff of the House, according to lawsuit. He was later fired for alleged poor performance.