Legal questions mount amid San Francisco rape kit DNA case
Feb. 18, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Every day, DNA is routed through local, state and federal databases to identify suspected criminals. A technological breakthrough that's allowed law enforcement to solve unprecedented numbers of crimes, its use has simultaneously garnered praise along with major privacy concerns.
But this week's revelation that the San Francisco police crime lab used a sexual assault victim's DNA against her in an unrelated property crime case — and the allegation that it may be a common practice in California — has prompted a national outcry among law enforcement, legal experts, lawmakers and advocates.
STEFANIE DAZIO and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ