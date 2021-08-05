Legal memo says reform law doesn't prevent police response

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A legal memo from the Washington Attorney General's office says that the state's new police use-of-force law does not prevent officers from responding to non-criminal calls like mental health and other community welfare calls.
Several Washington police agencies had signaled their intent to stop responding to calls for service involving non-criminal activities because of a measure that instructs officers to, among other things, exhaust de-escalation tactics and “(leave) the area if there is no threat of imminent harm and no crime has been committed.” The bill was one of several police reform bills that the Legislature passed this year, and which took effect July 25.