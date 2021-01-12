Leftover court bid to block Biden win in Nevada is dismissed KEN RITTER, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 4:53 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada. Documents filed Monday seek to reverse Judge James Todd Russell's finding on Friday that the Trump legal team failed to prove the election was swayed by fraudulent or illegal votes. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this March 21, 2011, file photo, then-Nevada congressional candidate Sharron Angle answers questions from the media in Reno, Nev. Angle and her Election Integrity Project of Nevada acknowledged Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, their election challenge asserting that President Donald Trump won in the state had become moot. Cathleen Allison/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. A leftover legal bid by a conservative former state lawmaker to block certification of the Nov. 3 election that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won in Nevada has been dismissed. An attorney representing former state Assemblywoman Sharron Angle and her Election Integrity Project of Nevada acknowledged Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, their election challenge asserting that President Donald Trump won in the state had become moot. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leftover legal bid by a conservative former state lawmaker to block certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's win in Nevada has been dismissed.
Joel Hansen, an attorney representing former state Assemblywoman Sharron Angle and her Election Integrity Project of Nevada, acknowledged Tuesday that their election challenge asserting President Donald Trump won the state has become moot.