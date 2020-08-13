Lebanon passes face covering ordinance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The city of Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the latest community to pass an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in businesses, government buildings and other public indoor spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley News reports the ordinance passed by the City Council on Wednesday requires employees to wear face coverings when they are within 6 feet of co-workers and customers who are not members of the same household.

Customers must wear mask when inside any “business, governmental or nonprofit," or while riding on public transportation. Masks are “strongly recommended” for people utilizing the Northern Rail Trail, Mascoma River Greenway and sidewalks, but not required.

Violations could face a $100 fine for a first offense, and a $250 fine afterward.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 6,887 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 26 from the previous day. There was one new death, for a total of 420. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 36 cases per day on July 28 to 29 per day on Aug. 11.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.